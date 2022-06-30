Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

GWRE stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

