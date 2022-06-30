ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

NICE opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.