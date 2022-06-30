ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of AudioCodes worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $702.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

