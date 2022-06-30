Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Silicom worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SILC. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Silicom by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

