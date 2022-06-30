ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 8,674 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nova worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nova by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

