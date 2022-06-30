ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 209,040 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,040 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Ceragon Networks worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 685,369 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRNT opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

