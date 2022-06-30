The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

