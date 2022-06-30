Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Radware worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 219,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $9,910,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $989.21 million, a PE ratio of 136.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

