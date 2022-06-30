SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.27.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

