ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Nano-X Imaging worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 53.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

