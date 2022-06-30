Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.