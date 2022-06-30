Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

