Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.86 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,207.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,181,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,921,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

