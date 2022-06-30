NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.2% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 273,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,556,190 shares of company stock valued at $53,349,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

