Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,186,018 shares of company stock worth $173,251,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Toast by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 780,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Toast by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $13.16 on Friday. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

