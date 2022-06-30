VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.87 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

