Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.08% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

