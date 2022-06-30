Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $146.98 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.