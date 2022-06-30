Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.18 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 6.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 23.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

