Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

