Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

