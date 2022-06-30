Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

PSX opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

