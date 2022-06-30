The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

