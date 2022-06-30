Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sempra by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Sempra stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

