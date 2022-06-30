Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.56 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

