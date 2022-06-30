Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 158 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

NYSE:COF opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

