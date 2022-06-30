Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

