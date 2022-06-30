Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $312,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,982,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

