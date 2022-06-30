Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

