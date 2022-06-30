Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

