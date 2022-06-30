Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,016 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 132.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

