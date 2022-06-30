Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 12,990 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $160,166.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,327.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lazydays by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

