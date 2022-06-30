MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) COO Alan R. Arnold Sells 19,506 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MLNK opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
