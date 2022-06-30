MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) COO Alan R. Arnold Sells 19,506 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MLNK opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MLNK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.