Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut Sells 50,068 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
