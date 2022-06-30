Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut Sells 50,068 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

