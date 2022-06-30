Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Edward Screven Sells 419,174 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

