Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.68.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

