Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 52 by Analysts at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 52 ($0.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.68).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.25 ($0.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,550.85). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($79,083.92).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

