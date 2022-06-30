Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STLA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

