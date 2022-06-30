Barclays Lowers HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 720

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.04) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

HSBA opened at GBX 540.20 ($6.63) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.56. The company has a market capitalization of £108.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

