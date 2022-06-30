Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

