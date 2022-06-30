RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

