RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.14.
RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
