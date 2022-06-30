Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFIE. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James increased their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

