Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$27.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

MFC stock opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$42.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.28 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.94.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 21.7299975 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

In related news, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$313,411.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$393,621.20.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

