Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Price Target at GBX 8,860

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($108.70).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($110.42) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($114.10) to GBX 8,600 ($105.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($106.74) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Croda International alerts:

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($98.15), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($27,481.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 6 shares of company stock valued at $42,052 over the last three months.

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,350 ($77.90) on Monday. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($71.92) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($128.88). The firm has a market cap of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,772.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,778.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,663.63.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.