StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.10). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

