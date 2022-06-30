Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848 in the last ninety days. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

