Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

