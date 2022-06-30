Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.65.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
