StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
