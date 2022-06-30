StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLRX stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.01.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
