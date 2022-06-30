StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLRX stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

