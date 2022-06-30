CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.